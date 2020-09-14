Arvin police use Narcan spray to help juvenile experiencing drug overdose

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department responded to a case this morning involving a juvenile who was unresponsive due to a drug overdose.

The department at around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a cal about an unresponsive juvenile who wasn’t breathing and was turning purple. When they arrived, they located the juvenile, who witnesses said had possibly smoked Percocet, a prescription pain medication.

An officer retrieved a Narcan nasal spray, used to reverse the effects of opioid drug overdoses, to use on the juvenile, according to APD. The spray was administered and the juvenile began taking regular breaths after around 30 seconds.

After receiving aid from paramedics, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.