ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

You heard right: the department is going pink with uniforms and even a squad car. Alex Ghazalpour, the recently appointed Chief of Police with the department, said this is the department’s first time partnering with the Pink Patch Project.

“I think the biggest aspect behind this is the fact that breast cancer awareness, especially breast cancer itself, has affected people that you know, loved ones that you know,” Ghazalpour told 17 News. “It’s affected our organization as well.”

Ghazalpour said that one of the department’s employees is currently going through breast cancer treatment.

“I feel that getting into a partnership with this awareness not only solidifies our commitment to public safety, but also public awareness when it comes to breast cancer,” said Ghazalpour.