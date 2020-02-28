Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble to retire next month after being charged with misdemeanor

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble will be retiring on March 13, according to City Manager Jerry Breckinridge.

The announcement comes after 17 News broke the news earlier today that Kimble has been charged with a misdemeanor for making a false statement to law enforcement. Breckinridge said Kimble will be on personal leave until his retirement date.

“During his brief time at the City of Arvin, Chief Kimble has provided leadership to the department. The City wishes him well in his new endeavors,” Breckinridge said in a news release. “In light of his retirement, the city is evaluating its options regarding a new chief of police. In the interim, the men and women of the Arvin Police Department will continue to provide professional, reliable services to the community.”

Kimble was sworn in as Arvin’s police chief on April 9, 2019. Before taking on the Arvin job, he served as police chief for the McFarland Police Department since 2015.

Kimble’s career in law enforcement spans about three decades, but his career prior to working in Kern County has been subject to scrutiny. A report in McClatchy newspapers showed Kimble was fired from at least two law enforcement agencies out of eight he has worked for.

According to the report, when Kimble worked for the Banning Police Department, CHP arrested him, alleging he drove over 100 mph through town one day in 2004. Kimble was also said to be under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for allegations of misusing City of McFarland funds as chief.