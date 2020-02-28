Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble charged with misdemeanor, DA to make announcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Troubled Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble has been charged with making a false statement and was due in court Friday afternoon to face the charges.

The case is a misdemeanor.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said a news release is anticipated, but offered no other immediate details.

Kimble was sworn in as Arvin’s police chief on April 9, 2019. Before taking on the Arvin job, he served as police chief for the McFarland Police Department since 2015.

Kimble’s career in law enforcement spans about three decades, but his career prior to working in Kern County has been subject to scrutiny.

A report in McClatchy newspapers showed Kimble was fired from at least two law enforcement agencies out of eight he has worked for.

According to the report, when Kimble worked for the Banning Police Department, CHP arrested Kimble alleging he drove over 100 mph through town one day in 2004.

Kimble was also said to be under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for allegations of misusing City of McFarland funds as chief.

When asked about the investigation, Kimble acknowledged he was questioned by Kern County DA investigators. “That’s all I’m going to say,” he told reporters at the time.

The newspaper report focused on the McFarland Police Department hiring practices and its hiring of officers with criminal pasts or who were fired from other agencies because of misconduct.

Kimble told reporters, as chief of police, officers with those questionable pasts left the department, and that accusations of misconduct were brought by other officers looking to ruin his reputation.