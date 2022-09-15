BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager.

Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the job.

The city will appoint someone to the police department to “provide guidance” on a temporary basis, according to Jones. They will start looking for someone permanent later this year.

It is unknown where Chief Eddie Brock will be headed next.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.