ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department may join the ranks of other departments in Kern County, outfitting its officers with body-worn cameras.

Chief Eddie Brock on Tuesday went before the city council to push for body cameras for his 15 patrol officers and supervisors. The cost would be $325,000, payable over five years.

Brock said it’s an important investment in transparency for the city and the department.



A decision has not yet been made.