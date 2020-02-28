Arvin police chief to get three years’ probation after taking plea deal on misdemeanor charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble was convicted of submitting false documents today in Kern County Superior Court after taking a plea deal.

According to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Kimble entered a no contest plea and resigned from his position in exchange for three years probation. He is also expected to pay $1,075.47 to the City of McFarland. Kimble’s sentencing will be held on March 18.

“Chiefs of police hold a position of trust in our community. The unlawful use of a trusted position for personal gain at the expense of taxpayers will be met with criminal charges,” Zimmer said. “Today’s conviction makes clear that Kimble’s actions in this case make him unfit for duty as a chief of police in our community.”

Kimble’s attorney, H.A. Sala, said the plea deal was the best choice for Kimble given the alternative.

“In light of the circumstances of the case and the extensive discussions with the District Attorney’s Office, we reached a determination that this would be in (Kimble’s) best interest to resolve the case,” he said. “The chief did not want to go through a protracted trial, which possibly could have involved felony allegations by the DA’s Office.”

Kimble was charged with the misdemeanor relating to his behavior during his previous position as the chief of police at the McFarland Police Department in 2016. The DA’s Office said he presented and delivered writings he knew to be false, resulting in improper distribution of city funds to officers under his command.

The charge alleged that Kimble misappropriated city funds when he intentionally added unearned hours to an officer’s payroll time sheets in consideration for the officer’s work remodeling portions of Kimble’s home. The erroneous records were submitted during the pay periods of July 3-16 and September 12-24, 2016.

Kimble submitted and approved these records to the McFarland City Finance Department for payment to the officer, the DA’s Office said. The total cost to the city of McFarland for these two incidents was $745.20.

Kimble further assigned the officer to attend training courses out of Kern County during a two-week period during September 2016, with the intent of having the officer complete construction work on Kimble’s personal home during the evenings, requiring 25 miles of travel in a city-owned vehicle each way between Kimble’s home and the training center.

The cost to the city of McFarland relating to the officer’s unnecessary travel over the two-week period was $229.50, according to the DA’s Office.

In addition, Kimble asked another officer to leave his duty assignment and use a city police vehicle to respond to Kimble’s personal home in Kern County for assistance unloading Kimble’s personal household goods from a truck into his home.

The cost to the City of McFarland for this incident was tabulated to be $100.77.

Kimble is on leave until his resignation goes into effect on March 13.