BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin Police Chief Edwin Brock is looking for a new job in San Diego County.

Brock is one of three finalists for the San Diego County interim sheriff position. He made a presentation to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Brock was named chief of the Arvin Police Department last year with a salary of $120,000. According to Brock, many of the crime problems facing Arvin are the same ones facing San Diego County.

“I’m currently sitting as police chief in Arvin, California and I’ve completed one year there,” Brock said. “I can attest that the issues are the same as recruiting and retention, increase in crime from various sources.”

City News Service in San Diego reported Brock has previously worked in the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

17 News reached out to Brock for comment but he has not responded.