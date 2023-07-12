BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time in the department’s history, the Arvin Police Department will have a new four-legged member of the force.

The department introduced a new K-9 named Duuk to the community during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour announced on July 11 that Duuk would be joining the police force Monday, with a second unit on the way. Duuk and his training officer, Sgt. Barker, just returned from training in Riverside and are ready to patrol the streets of Arvin.

Duuk will be assisting in arrests as well as sniffing out narcotics.

The department says it plans on bringing Duuk to various school presentations and events in the community. Police say that a second officer and K-9 unit are headed off for training very soon, possibly ready for patrol by September.