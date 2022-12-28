BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Amanda Krig, 30.

Krig’s vehicle was found Tuesday abandoned near Highway 223 and General Beale Road, according to the police department. It’s believed her destination was Las Vegas, Nev.

Krig is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen on FaceTime wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding Krig’s whereabouts is asked to call the Arvin Police Department at 661-854-5583.