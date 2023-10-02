BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Department will be holding their 8th annual ‘National Night Out’ event on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

APD is inviting the community to join them for a night of fun, family and awareness. According to the department, the first 400 food tickets are free and there will be free activities for kids.

The event will also feature community, health and law enforcement resources, and have live music and special appearances from Grupo KC, Angels Roost and the San Joaquin Squad.

The event will be held at the department’s headquarters at 200 Campus Drive in Arvin from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to APD.

For more information, contact JGarcia@Arvin.org.