ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin announced it is opening an emergency cooling center amid triple-digit heat and a widespread power outage that began Wednesday evening around 5 p.m.

The cooling center is located in the City Hall Council Chambers at 200 Campus Drive in Arvin and opens at 12 p.m. Thursday.

The space will offer seating, water and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed.

The city strongly encourages anyone using the space to wear a mask. Mask will also be provided.

More than 5,000 residents are still without power after a lighting bolt struck a piece of PG&E’s equipment during Wednesday’s storm. Power is expected to be restored around 12 p.m. Friday.

The cooling center is a partnership between Arvin, Kern County Emergency Services and the Red Cross.

For more information on the cooling center, call 661-854,3134.