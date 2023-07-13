BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An officer with the Arvin Police Department rescued a dog in a mobile home fire Monday.

Police say Officer Adam Calderon responded to a mobile home fire and the owners told him their dog was chained up in the backyard. Calderon then ran through the neighbor’s yard around thick smoke to get to the dog.

Calderon reached the dog who was visibly shaken up and attempted to unchain him multiple times, according to police.

Police say as the flames got closer Calderon shielded the dog with a cement block and searched for tools to release the dog. Calderon used hedge trimmers to break the chain and take the dog to safety.

The dog was returned to the family.