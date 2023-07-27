BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adam Calderon with the Arvin Police Department is receiving a Compassionate Action Award from PETA after saving a dog during a mobile home fire.

Body camera footage showed Calderon jumping the fence and running through the neighbor’s yard to rescue the chained-up dog from a mobile home fire on July 10.

At times of the rescue, Calderon had to shield the dog from the fire with his own body, according to officials.

“My back was already on fire. Whenever I was able to shelter the dog, my back was burning, and at one point I thought I was going to have to give up,” Calderon said in a news release from PETA. “I just hope it motivates people to do the right thing at the right time. … And I hope any officer can put an animal ahead of his life like we put people ahead of our own lives.”

Calderon used hedge clippers to free the dog, according to officials.

PETA officials say Calderon will receive a framed certificate and vegan chocolates.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a news release:

A wall of fire and scorching heat didn’t stop Officer Calderon from fighting to save this terrified, trapped dog, and we salute him. PETA encourages everyone to follow his example by never hesitating to help animals in danger and to never, ever leave a dog outside (chained up or not) or caged inside a home when they are absent. PETA President Ingrid Newkirk

Officials say PETA will be asking for the dog’s owner to allow the dog to find a new home since he was chained outside and it violates California state law.