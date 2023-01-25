BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Navigation Center hosted a community outreach event Tuesday to highlight services offered for some of the county’s most vulnerable populations.

Flood Ministries and Clinica Sierra Vista invited those experiencing homeless to the event. Groups offered free flu and COVID-19 shots, dental services, haircuts, food, snacks and other services.

The group says it is dedicated to reducing the stigma of homelessness.

The Arvin Navigation Center is located at 204 S. Hill St. in Arvin. You can call them at 661-323-5663 x1036 or 661-578-5962.