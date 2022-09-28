BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Arvin has named Alex Ghazalpour as acting Chief of Police for its police department.

City Manager Jeff Jones announced the appointment of Ghazalpour in email to city staff Wednesday.

The email said the city is in the process of hiring a permanent chief of police that is a “good fit for the APD with longevity in mind.”

Ghazalpour has been an Arvin police officer for 12 years and is currently a lieutenant with the Arvin Police Department.

Former police chief Ed Brock submitted his resignation and left the position earlier this month.