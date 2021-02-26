Arvin, Lamont selected to receive additional resources to combat air pollution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin and Lamont community has been confirmed to receive additional resources from legislation designed to address local air pollution concerns, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Assembly Bill 617, now in its third year, brings more resources to the district’s efforts “to develop and implement regulatory and incentive-based clean air strategies throughout the San Joaquin Valley,” a district release said.

“We’re very excited to move forward with the formation of a steering committee and for the opportunity to work more closely with the City of Arvin and the community of Lamont to understand their concerns and determine how new clean air resources and strategies can be best applied in the community,” said David Couch, Valley Air District Governing Board member and Kern County supervisor.

To learn more about the AB 617 effort in Arvin/Lamont, download a community steering committee application or sign up to receive email alerts, click here. The public can also call 559-230-6000 or email the District directly at AB617@valleyair.org.