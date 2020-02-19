Arvin issues boil water notice to residents due to well failure

The Arvin Community Service District has issued a boil water notice to its customers due to mechanical failures at two of its three active wells.

The district said the failures have caused a significant drop in water pressure in the district’s water system. The District is advising its customers to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid potential stomach or intestinal illness.

The District also requests that all customers reduce and/or minimize water use to assist with the water pressure issue.

District General Manager Raul Barraza, Jr. says that the district has contractors working on both wells and hopes to have one or both wells back online as soon as possible. However, the district said customers should continue to boil water even after pressure is restored until they are informed by the district that they no longer need to boil water.

“It is unfortunate that this has occurred at this time as we are only a couple of months away from having two more wells added to our water system, but that with the help of our great community, the district should, hopefully, get through this with minimum problems,” Barraza said.