BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a suspicious package was found on campus, according to the Arvin Police Department.

Police say no one was allowed to leave or enter campus at the time of the lockdown.

Arvin police investigated the incident and the lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m., according to the Arvin Police Department.

It was not clear what item was found at the campus, that prompted the large police presence.