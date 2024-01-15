BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School is set to celebrate its 75th Anniversary Friday.

Arvin High is inviting the community to help celebrate its anniversary with a winter celebration on Jan. 19 on campus, according to organizers.

Arvin High was established in 1949 and its first graduating class was in 1952.

You can expect campus tours to see the school’s growth, purchase school gear, grab a bite to eat and enjoy food, games, photobooths and performances by AHS’s mariachi and folkloric groups.

The celebration will lead up to the varsity boys basketball game beginning at 5 p.m. and the girls game varsity game happening at 6:30 p.m. Alumni guests can attend the games for free.