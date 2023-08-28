BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School is honoring a beloved educator who died after a car crash earlier this year.

The school hosted a night of celebration Friday for Larry Hallum and at the same time, officially unveiled the Larry Hallum Library.

School officials say Hallum’s passion for learning spanned over six decades, teaching social studies and leading various clubs, including We the People, Mock Trial and Academic Decathlon.

Hallum’s wife says he spent countless hours in this library with his students.

“Larry would have been humbled, he would have been in awe, he would have tears running down his face because he never asked for a thank you. This is beyond thank you and more,” Brenda Hallum, Larry’s wife, said.

It was announced Friday that Larry Hallum will be posthumously honored as the grand Marshal at this year’s Veterans Day parade.

Hallum died in April after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash in February, according to officials. The crash happened on Old River Road and White Lane after an alleged DUI driver ran a red light and collided with Hallum’s vehicle.