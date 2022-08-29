BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student was allegedly found in possession of a handgun Monday morning at Arvin High School. In the afternoon the school was placed on lockdown due to a separate incident, according to the Kern High School District.

The district said during a routine investigation a student was found in possession of a handgun, the student was arrested and an investigation by KHSD police showed no sign that the student intended to use the weapon at school.

Later in an unrelated incident, the Arvin Police Department received a call about a possible threat in the high school’s area, according to the district.

The district said the high school was placed on a “secure perimeter” at around 2:15 p.m. and at around 2:30 p.m. the school transitioned to a lockdown due to police activity.

The lockdown was lifted at around 2:45 p.m., according to the district.

A police investigation determined the incidents were unrelated, according to the district. As a precaution, officers will be on campus Tuesday.