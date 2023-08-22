BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School is hosting an event to pay tribute to educator and coach Larry Hallum on Friday, Aug. 25.

The event is scheduled at Arvin High School on 900 Varsity Rd., according to organizers. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks and guests.

Officials with the Kern High School District say Hallum was an alumnus of Arvin High School, and his passion for learning and the community spanned over six decades.

Hallum taught social studies, led clubs and coached tennis and football, according to KHSD officials. During his retirement, he volunteered mentoring students.

Hallum died in April after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash in February, according to officials. The crash happened on Old River Road and White Lane after an alleged DUI driver ran a red light and collided with Hallum’s vehicle.