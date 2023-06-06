BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School is making plans to rename its school library for the retired teacher and coach Larry Hallum, who died on April 22.

Hallum spent more than four decades at the high school, teaching economics, coaching sports and coaching students through the We the People competition.

Kern High School Trustee Derek Tisinger said naming the library for Hallum is a well-deserved honor for a man who dedicated his life to public service.

According to officials, Hallum received fatal injuries in a vehicle crash on Feb. 15 and died months later.

Prosecutors say Marque Qualls was allegedly driving drunk at full speed through a red light, made no effort to stop or slow and caused a crash with the vehicle driven by Hallum.

The Kern High School Board of Trustees will vote on the library renaming on June 26.