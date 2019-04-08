Arvin High School Color Guard wins silver at WGI World Championships
The Arvin High School Color Guard took home silver in the world championships in Ohio this weekend.
On Saturday, the team finished in second place at the WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio.
The Arvin squad went into the tournament ranked first in their division.
Since November, the team has spent over 12 hours practicing with their hard certainly paying off in the end.
Congratulations to the entire Arvin High School team.
More Stories
-
James Wright is hosting an event to say thank you to the community…
-
Bakersfield firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire that…
-
It's been one year since James Kulstad, a man part of a trio of…