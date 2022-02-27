BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF state wrestling championship brought more than just wrestlers to Kern County. It brought an Arvin graduate of over 20 years back for a special screening of a film he took part in creating.

An Arvin High School alum, Erik Martinez, is back in Bakersfield to show the film he wrote here at the Maya Cinemas in honor of the California Interscholastic Federation wrestling championship.

The film focuses on the world of high school athletes and what happens both on and off the mat. The film also touches on themes like difficult friendships and hard topics like substance abuse.

“It’s about two best friends who put their friendship on the line for the sport they love which is wrestling,” Erik Martinez ‘Beyond the Mat’ writer said. “There’s just these ideas of self-identity that come about and also just a coming-of-age drama set against the sports world of high school wrestling.”

The film was finished 10 years ago but Martinez says that it’s still relevant today.

“I think it’s that classic high school sort of nostalgia theme,” Martinez said. “Students are still dealing with the issue of self-identity. I think sport stories are pretty universal and concurrent no matter when they’re made.”

Martinez says he hopes the community will support his film and like the work he’s brought back to the area.

“It’s based on my experiences as a student athlete going to Arvin high, someone from the community who intends to bring back art and filmmaking to the community,” Martinez said.

Now Martinez said, he hopes to get enough attention to get his film on streaming platforms so you can watch it anywhere at any time.