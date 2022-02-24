BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in Arvin.

The clinic is set to take place at Arvin High School’s cafeteria on Feb. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The school is located at 900 Varsity Road in Arvin.

Doses of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, including boosters. Pediatric vaccines will also be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

For more information, call 661-525-5900.