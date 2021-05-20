Arvin High hosts drive-thru celebration for class of 2021

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School hosted a drive-thru celebration for the graduating class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Principal Ed Watts says this class will go down in history as the class that survived a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t get a chance to love on them like we always do, but today we’re giving away a goody bag, lawn signs [and] we’re celebrating,” Watts said. “We’re acting silly – just to make sure the kids understand how much we care about them.”

Many of the students went above and beyond to acquire college credit before leaving high school. This is the first Arvin High School class that will have graduates leaving with college credit.