Update: As of 9:20 a.m. Friday, the lockouts on both campuses have been lifted, according to school officials.

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin High School and both campuses of Grimmway Grow Academy are on lockout due to police activity in the area, according to Kern High School District public information officer Erin Briscoe.

Arvin police department has confirmed to 17 News they are searching for an armed suspect in the area of Arvin High School.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will issue updates as more information becomes available.