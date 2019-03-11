Arvin Girls Soccer Team Makes History

This month KGET TV-17 pauses to honor local women.

We’re celebrating women in our community for their dedication, determination and drive.

We honor the Arvin girls soccer team for their history making season.

After defeating Fresno Christian 4-2, the Bears walked away valley champions.

According to Athletic Director Ralph Gonzales, it’s the first valley title for a girls sports program at Arvin High School.

“It felt amazing, fantastic, outstanding! All the sweat all the tears it was all worth it in the end because we finally won something,” said Salma Valdovinos, a member of the team.

“It was hard. We worked for it. Each and every game we played our hearts out,” said Gina Torres, also on the team.

“We are really proud of these girls. They really deserve this championship. They worked really hard in making history for Arvin High. It’s amazing not only for the girls, but for family and everyone who came to support our girls,” said Patty Tello, Assistant Coach.

A win and title that mean so much more.

“Beginning of the season, the people didn’t come to watch the game for the girls and I think the last three games there was a lot of people coming for the girls. That’s very, very, very incredible for me,” said Luis Tello, Head Coach.

“We had a lot of doubters, but at the same time that was our motivation to keep moving forward and keep fighting hard,” Valdovinos said.

Although the girls lost to El Monte in the semifinals, it’s a season they’ll never forget.

“I know that in the future when I grow up I’m going to be able to remember this and I’m going to be able to talk about it to my family,” Torres said.

“We proved them wrong. We just took valley and was like see – told you we could do it,” Valdovinos said.

The team is currently trying to raise money to buy valley championship rings.

They need to raise roughly $8,000 to buy a ring for everyone on the team.

If you’re interested in helping, call the Arvin High School Finance Office and ask to donate to the girls soccer team.

The number to Arvin High School is (661) 854-5561.