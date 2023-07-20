BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ALS is a deadly illness that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Despite there being more than a century after the first recorded diagnosis there is still no cure.

Even though the ice-bucket challenge in 2014 was based around funding a new drug for ALS, many people still don’t know what ALS is nor what the overall challenge was for. A new documentary showing real-life experiences from Kern will show the average viewer what ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) disease truly is.

The community is invited to the 2023 Kern County Walk to Defeat ALS® Kickoff by showing a special screening of the PBS Documentary featuring a local family that has been diagnosed with ALS, Charlie and Angie Wren from Arvin.

The PBS documentary, “Matter of Mind: My ALS” is based around 3 different families and their journeys through going through the diagnosis with an overall goal of educating the masses on how ALS affects lives in more ways than one.

The event will be happening tonight, July 20th at Studio Movie Grill in Bakersfield. The pre-screening red carpet event will take place at 5:00 p.m., with the film beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Studio Movie Grill is located at 2733 Calloway Drive.