Arvin district cancels boil water order after wells restored

The Arvin Community Services District has cancelled a boil water order it put into place on Wednesday after two of its three active wells failed.

The district said the wells have been repaired and that residents no longer need to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes.

“We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the district said.

The well failures had affected nearly all residents and businesses in the Arvin area, according to the district.