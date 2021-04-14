Arvin councilmember Robles resigns to fully focus on teaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin City Councilmember and high school teacher Jazmin Robles resigned from her seat Wednesday, saying she wants to focus on supporting her students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Robles, a teacher at Arvin High School, was elected to the Arvin City Council in 2014 and also served as vice mayor.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Robles said she was thankful for her opportunity to serve on the Arvin City Council, but “[her] heart has always been in [the] classroom” with her students.

“In order to support them both inside and outside the classroom and make up for all that was lost this past year, I feel I must step down from the council,” Robles said in a statement.

“Both my students and the people of Arvin deserve someone that can give them 100%, and for that reason I must step down.”

Robles also thanked her fellow city councilmembers, city staff and employees for their support.

Read Robles’ full statement below: