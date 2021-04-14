Arvin councilmember Robles resigns to fully focus on teaching

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin City Councilmember and high school teacher Jazmin Robles resigned from her seat Wednesday, saying she wants to focus on supporting her students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Robles, a teacher at Arvin High School, was elected to the Arvin City Council in 2014 and also served as vice mayor.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Robles said she was thankful for her opportunity to serve on the Arvin City Council, but “[her] heart has always been in [the] classroom” with her students.
“In order to support them both inside and outside the classroom and make up for all that was lost this past year, I feel I must step down from the council,” Robles said in a statement.
“Both my students and the people of Arvin deserve someone that can give them 100%, and for that reason I must step down.”
Robles also thanked her fellow city councilmembers, city staff and employees for their support.
Read Robles’ full statement below:
Serving on the Arvin City Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This experience has helped me grow as a person. Through the ups and downs, the mistakes, and the triumphs, I have learned more about myself and more about what it truly means to serve a community.
I have truly loved serving my city, but my heart has always been in my classroom with my students. The past year has been crazy and incredibly tough for my students. As we prepare to go back to in-person learning, I want to give 100% of my focus to my students and help them with the social, academic, and emotional needs that have risen from the pandemic. In order to support them both inside and outside the classroom and make-up for all that was lost this past year, I feel I must step down from the council. Both my students and the people of Arvin deserve someone that can give them 100%, and for that reason I must step down.
I am eternally grateful to the people who believed in me and supported me along the way. I am also grateful for the city’s amazing staff who have always been extremely helpful, city employees who have become friends and family, and our police officers who took me out on countless ride-alongs and helped me see Arvin from a different perspective.
I wish my fellow council members nothing but the best as they continue their work to do what’s best for Arvin and its people.Arvin City Councilmember Jazmin Robles