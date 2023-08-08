BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council is looking to make decisions on two agenda items Tuesday at its meeting.

First, the City of Arvin is going to decide on placing decals with the phrase “In God We Trust” on police vehicles.

The idea comes from Bakersfield police chaplain Angelo Frazier who has spearheaded the placing of the decals on Bakersfield’s police vehicles. The cities of Delano, Ridgecrest, Shafter and Taft have also approved similar decals be placed on police or city vehicles.

Bakersfield and Delano city councils approved their measures in 2019.

The council will also hear a presentation on a plan that would create a municipal utility for the City of Arvin, allowing it to compete with PG&E.

Council members will hear from LAHAV, an energy company proposing the Arvin Power Company. The Arvin utility would be a “local micro grid” that would buy or lease PG&E power lines to energize the city.

According to the plan on the council agenda, LAHAV would also fund construction of a solar energy farms as an energy source for Arvin. LAHAV also says it would free Arvin residents from rolling blackouts and create new jobs.

The Arvin council meeting begins at 6 p.m.