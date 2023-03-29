BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City leaders in Arvin are considering creating a law that would permit having two recreational cannabis shops that would bring in nearly half a million dollars in tax revenue annually.

The city already has an ordinance put in place for cannabis cultivation but it limits that activity by not permitting the sale of cannabis products.

No one spoke in favor of or against the issue at the Arvin city council meeting Tuesday night, which led to approval for a second hearing.

The final vote will be cast at the next council meeting in April.