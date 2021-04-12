Arvin City Council to swear in new police chief Tuesday

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council is expected to swear in Edwin Brock as its new police chief when it meets Tuesday evening.

Brock has accepted an offer from the city manager to lead the police department at a base salary of $120,000. If the council grants final approval, Brock would replace disgraced former chief Scot Kimble, who retired after being charged with a misdemeanor last year in connection with his prior job as McFarland’s police chief.

Kimble was convicted of misappropriating city funds when he added unearned hours to a McFarland officer’s payroll time sheets in 2016 in consideration for the officer’s work remodeling portions of Kimble’s home.