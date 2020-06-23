Arvin City Council to discuss police chief position at tonight’s meeting

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council will be discussing the police chief position in closed session during tonight’s virtual meeting.

Former chief Scot Kimble resigned from the Arvin Police Department in March after being convicted of submitting false documents. Kimble entered a no contest plea and resigned in exchange for three years probation.

The conviction relates to his behavior during his previous position as the chief of the McFarland Police Department in 2016. The Kern County DA’s Office said Kimble presented and delivered writings he knew to be false, resulting in improper distribution of city funds to officers under his command.

Kimble was sworn in as Arvin’s police chief on April 9, 2019.

The City Council meeting is being held at 6 p.m. To join the meeting on a device, visit https://bit.ly/2BtZczT. To listen to the meeting, call 1-866-899-4679 and use the access code 940-472-245.