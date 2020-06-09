Arvin City Council to discuss creating commission to review police policies and procedures

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council will discuss Tuesday the possibility of creating a commission to review police policies and procedures, and to make recommendations.

It remains unclear which procedures and policies will be discussed at the meeting.

Councilmember Olivia Trujillo called it a “step in the right direction,” and noted such a conversation about the department is good for transparency.

“Everything should be transparent anyway. We should be able to see what is going on. It is our city. It is our community,” she said.

Arvin PD is made up of 18 officers and seven dispatchers and administrative staff. Trujillo said in her five decades living in Arvin, she has never experienced any problems with the department.

“They are there to protect and serve. End of story,” Trujillo said. “My experience for the last 50 years — we’ve never had any bad experience with our police department. As a matter of fact, I honor what they do because it’s not easy to be in law enforcement,” she concluded.

As the meeting is teleconference only, anyone wishing to call in can find the phone information here.