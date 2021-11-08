City of Arvin interviews 3 finalists for vacant city manager position

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin interviewed the three finalists in line for the vacant city manager position on Monday.

Arvin officials said they had five finalists from a list of 35 based on a nationwide search on Saturday but there are now only three remaining. They include Peter Cosentini of Huntington Beach, who has 28 years of experience in that position, in several California cities. Jeff Jones, the current interim city manager of Arvin and finance director. Jones has been with the city since 2017. The third finalist is Ricardo Noguera, the current economic development manager with the city of Cape Coral, Florida.

No decision was made at Monday’s city council meeting.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the city hosted a community introduction event at the Arvin Veteran’s Hall. The city manager position has been vacant since May.