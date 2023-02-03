BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said.

According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with officials’ investigation. There is no indication the driver was speeding or under the influence, Police said.

The boy was a student in the Arvin Union School District and counselors will be available Friday for students who need support.