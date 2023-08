BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Chamber of Commerce and the Arvin Police Department are hosting the city’s first annual car show Saturday.

You can expect food, music from DJ J.Rod and over 100 cars will be showcased on Aug. 19. Entry fee to enter the show will run you $20.

The show is happening from 1 to 5 p.m. at 200 Campus Drive.