Arvin celebrates Good Friday with Easter egg hunt

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) -- The City of Arvin hosted its Easter Egg Hunt and Community Fair on Friday.

More than 3,000 eggs were laid out for kids of all ages. Free food, games, informational booths and raffles were also part of the event at the Arvin pool on South Hill.

On Saturday, an egg hunt will take place in Lamont.

The festivities take place at Bear Mountain Park from noon to 2 p.m.