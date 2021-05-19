Arts Council of Kern looking to hire new executive director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arts Council of Kern is looking to hire a new executive director.

The Arts Council said the full-time position will be responsible for leading its work in the community, fundraising and arts education programming, working with the board of directors and more.

The Arts Council said it is seeking individuals with proven nonprofit leadership skills as well as a keen understanding of the Kern County arts scene. The director will be expected to enhance and develop relationships in the community with artists, donors and community stakeholders, the organization said.

Interested candidates should submit a resume, two-page cover letter explaining their interest in the position and qualifications, three references and a writing sample to BoardACK@gmail.com. Applications will be accepted until June 11.