Artist works on colorful kit fox mural on Buck Owens Boulevard

World-renowned graffiti artist Arlin Graff put his palette to good use on the side of a building near Temblor Brewing Company and The BLVD.

Graff says animals are his principal theme.

He says his mural will be complete and ready to show by Monday.

The first 200 children to come see it will receive a sticker of the piece.

The elaborate painting will be on display beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.

The mural is at The BLVD at 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard.