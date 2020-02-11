Artist paints mural of snowy Tehachapi mountains on wall at Tehachapi prison

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A wall at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi has been painted to highlight the nearby mountains.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said French artist JR came to the prison last week to paint a large mural showing the Tehachapi mountains under heavy snow.

“CDCR supports art and positive self-expression inside state facilities. Last week, innovative French artist JR returned to (the prison) to transform prison walls and uplift all who work, live and visit there. Thank you JR for sharing your talents with us.”

Last year, JR had come to the prison and painted a huge mural featuring a group of inmates on the ground inside the prison. When looking at the painting from above, it looks as if the inmates are staring out at the sky.