Artist completes Martin Luther King Jr mural in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new mural paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. was completed Thursday in downtown Bakersfield. Local artist Thomas Zachery started painting the portrait of the late civil rights icon at Blueprint Service Company on Saturday.

Zachery said it was one of the hardest walls he’s ever painted on because of how rough the texture is. After nearly a week, his work of art is complete.

The Martin Luther King Jr. quote painted on the mural reads, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

“I’m glad that it’s a statement that could be used forever and it pertains to a lot of different things, especially the situation we are in right now. People can take that statement and use it in any part of their life,” said Zachery.

Thomas Zachery is also the artist behind many murals downtown including the Statue of Liberty on Eye Street.

You can see the mural for yourself on the corner of 18th and M Streets.