BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Foothill High School graduate and sculptor Ben Victor has been commissioned to create a statue honoring Daisy Bates, to be placed in the nation’s Capitol.

Bates was a civil rights activist and journalist who helped desegregate schools in Arkansas in the 1950s. She also served as president of the Arkansas NAACP.

Ben Victor has created multiple statues honoring civil rights icons. The will be Victor’s fourth statue on display in Statuary Hall.