BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — About a year and a half ago we at KGET told you the story of Art Williams, the local star athlete of the early 1950s who turned an injured-shortened career in minor league baseball into a historic first, playing for that third team on the baseball diamond – the umpiring crew.

Art Williams of Bakersfield was the first Black umpire in major league baseball’s National League – and he made his landmark debut exactly 50 years ago this Sunday – Sept. 18, 1972.

Appropriately, this Sunday has been proclaimed Art Williams Day in Bakersfield. Mayor Karen Goh issued the proclamation to Williams’ family Friday afternoon in the city council chambers. Art Willams’ brother Audie Williams, who has written a book about his late brother, accepted the award in front of his family — and immediately broke down.

“Unbelievable,” he said, using his brother’s favorite word.

Art Williams, who umpired in the national league for five years, often alongside two other umpires with Bakersfield ties, Bob Engel and Doug Harvey, died in 1979. Thanks in part to KGET’s coverage, the world is again learning about Art Williams – a short documentary about his life was released this year, and other projects are on tap.

