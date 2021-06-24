Art Tehachapi 2021 set for July, will highlight work from local artists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health and KGET want to honor those who make Kern County a better place to live, and Art Tehachapi 2021 is doing that by bringing world-class artists to the golden empire. 17’s Maddie Janssen has a look at the works in progress and the exhibition set for next month.

Last month, 40 artists from around the country gathered at Dorner Family Vineyards in Tehachapi. They spent the weekend creating art under the oaks and pines and painting by the railroad tracks.

“Every time my wife and I pass by Tehachapi, it’s unforgettable — the pines, the trees, the vineyards — so to be able to come out and observe atmosphere and light and the gorgeous scenery, that`s candy for an artist,” said Otto Sturcke.

Organizers Dwight and Laura Dreyer are collectors and Dwight is an artist himself. They had the idea for a plein air exhibition and sale two years ago. This summer, their masterpiece will be realized. The 40 invited artists began their creations in May and will spend this next month perfecting them. In July, all will reconvene for Art 2021, an exhibition and sale in downtown Tehachapi.

“We have an urban artist, landscape artists. Otto is a fabulous still life artist he is rated in the top 40 in the world for a pastel artist and his art is unbelievable,” said Dwight Dreyer. “The vision is to bring representational art, fine art into Tehachapi. ”

The VIP opening is set for July 23 with proceeds from ticket sales going to Adventist Health Tehachapi to help bring more art to the hospital. The public sale will be held at the Aspen Center on the 24th and 25th.