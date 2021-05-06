Art in the Park event to raise awareness for mental health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is partnering with Creative Crossing for the first Art at the Park event. The event aims to raise awareness for mental health.

The art experience will be held at the bluffs at Panorama Park from Friday through Sunday. Community members can walk around the park to view the artwork from sunrise to sunset.

Artists will design and create 15 different art pieces centered on key mental health issues. The artwork will be made in English and Spanish. Masks will be required at the event and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services has several events and activities planned throughout the month in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Creative Crossing is a local art group that aims to provide free and accessible art to the public. Panorama Park is located at 300 Panorama Drive.